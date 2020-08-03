The KTM factory team has improved by leaps and bounds over the past three MotoGP seasons. Entering the premier class in 2017, the “Ready to Race” team snagged numerous front row starts and a podium-finish at Valencia in 2018. With Moto2 standout Brad Binder joining the team as a MotoGP rookie in 2020, KTM’s racing future looks even brighter.

However, Pol Espargaró—the rider chiefly responsible for Red Bull KTM’s initial success—will join Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda in 2021. During his time with the Austrian brand, Espargaró helped the team engineers develop KTM’s MotoGP bike into a competitive machine. Now, KTM is also saying farewell to a pair of 2019 season RC16 race motorcycles with an online auction.

If you’ve always wanted a MotoGP in your collection, this might be the perfect opportunity—but it won’t be cheap. At €288,000 ($337,760 USD) and excluding a value-added tax, the RC16 costs well over the median home price in America. KTM seems well aware of the race bike’s steep price tag and including a few perks to help sweeten the deal:

A full set of Pol Espargaró race leathers and a signed helmet

VIP MotoGP Event Pack for any 2021 event (includes behind-the-scenes tour, a meet-and-greet with the MotoGP riders and a full set of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team wear)

Weekend access to the Red Bull Energy Station with full catering and refreshment options

Serious inquiries for the retired race rigs should be sent to rc16@ktm.com. Once all the offers roll in, KTM will compile a buyers list and determine the final destination of the two RC16s. Though Pol Espargaró will be in a different paddock next year, that's a great reason to commemorate his instrumental time at Red Bull KTM. Hopefully, all sides move forward with continued success, and hopefully, you’ll be there to witness it in the Reb Bull Energy Station in 2021.