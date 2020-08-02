The Kawasaki ZX-25R has undoubtedly been hyped to the moon and back. With tons of videos showing just how much fun the baby supersport is, not to mention how bonkers the thing sounds, you'd have to be living under a rock not to know about this new bike. These days, the thought of a quarter-liter inline-four engine in a motorcycle could perplex newbies. Why would Kawasaki waste the time and effort into engineering a complicated engine, when other bikes with the same displacement use just one or two cylinders? The answer is simple: because they can.

It goes without saying that simply the sound of this little sportbike is enough to awaken the racer within, and give you a sense of longing for track days or spirited rides on twisty roads. This amazing sound mated to a razor sharp chassis and aggressive sportbike ergonomics make this bike extremely enticing both for beginners and seasoned track riders. This is understandably so, given the fact that the ZX-25R produces an astonishing 50 horsepower and 22 lb-ft of torque. All this put together gives you supersport experience, without the extremely high risk of crashing, should you possess lackluster riding skills.

Kawasaki Philippines has announced through its social media platforms, that the Kawasaki ZX-25R is coming to the Philippines. Priced at PHP 410,000, the bike is significantly more expensive than other premium, higher displacement motorcycles in the market. The fact that the ZX-25R is not freeway legal (motorcycles below 400cc of displacement are prohibited from using the freeways in the Philippines), further affirms its niche positioning. For instance, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 is priced at PHP 315,000 for the top of the line KRT edition. Additionally, the Suzuki SV650, a freeway legal motorcycle considered a big bike in the Philippines is priced at just PHP 399,000.

This goes to show just who the ZX-25R is for. It's for those with the cash to burn on an otherwise impractical motorcycle—offering little more utility than that of a shiny, green, 17,000 RPM toy. If one thing's for sure though, this toy will have onlookers ogling incessantly, especially on tight and congested Metro Manila roads.