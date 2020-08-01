If you're anything like me, and you commute every single day, rain or shine on your motorcycle, then chances are you've struggled to find the perfect bag to carry the stuff you need on a day-to-day basis. I often find myself switching constantly from waist packs to all sorts of backpacks of various sizes. I always like to keep a minimalist aesthetic when on my bike. As such, bulky and sloppy looking motorcycle luggage is a big no-no for me.

Alas, it would appear that Kriega could have the answer to the whole backpack dilemma. One of their newest additions to their already impressive gamut of motorcycle luggage solutions is the Max28 Expandable Backpack. Perhaps what makes Kriega so attractive, apart of course from its top notch quality, is its styling. Being a street rider leaning on the sportier side of things myself, I find Kriega's design language fits perfectly with sportbikes and naked bikes.

As expected, the Kriega Max28 Expandable Backpack comes loaded with Kriega's high end bells and whistles. For starters, it comes with the QUADLOC-Lite™ harness which is designed to relieve the rider from the stresses of lugging around a heavy backpack all day—most commonly felt on the shoulders and chest. This gives the rider all-day riding comfort, even when the bag is expanded to its full 28 liter configuration. Speaking of configurations, the Max28 can be expanded to fit a full face helmet, and be slimmed down to be as streamline as a laptop backpack.

Adding to the list of features is an ultra-durable, 420D Cordura® Lite Plus and Hypalon construction, making the backpack breathable and lightweight. The soft-feel back panel aids rider comfort and doesn't add any unnecessary bulk, especially when worn over a padded jacket. The Max28 is equipped with a waterproof 14-inch laptop pocket—yes, Kriega guarantees the waterproof-ness of it. This makes it perfect for folks like me who lug around laptops and gadgets wherever they go. Lastly, the Max28 is also hydration reservoir compatible, making it ideal for long, all-day trips on the saddle.

As is with many of Kriega's products, the Max28 Expandable Backpack comes with a 10 year guarantee. Available on Revzilla for $249 USD, it's pretty expensive. But with all the features it has packed into it, it's probably the last backpack you'll be needing for quite a while.