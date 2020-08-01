If there's one motorcycle brand that seems to have blazed a trail in the Philippine market in the recent years, it's undoubtedly KTM. Being a relative newcomer in the country, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer immediately dazzled the market with its high performance and value for money offerings. Despite the brand's polarizing design language, their bikes, especially the 200 Duke and RC 200 continue to sell like hotcakes, even though the current Duke and RC are beginning to look a little long in the tooth.

Perhaps one of the key elements to KTM's success in the Philippines would have to be its accessibility to its customers. Having owned two KTMs myself, I know firsthand just how approachable and accommodating KTM is. To add to this accessibility, KTM has put up shop in one the most popular online shopping sites in the country. For the uninitiated, Lazada is literally your one stop shop for everything under the sun. From groceries, gadgets, fashion accessories—and now, motorcycles—Lazada has it all.

As such it goes without saying that KTM's move of going live in Lazada presents itself with two very real benefits. First of all, the new normal given the global pandemic, has pushed the move to virtual more than ever. Secondly, KTM's motorcycles are positioned towards the younger segment of the market. With bikes like the aforementioned 200 Duke and RC 200 being priced very competitively, younger riders are able to afford them and carry the pride of riding a premium European motorcycle. As such, being present in Lazada increases KTM's visibility in the market, and may even result in some impulse buys by the country's more privileged youth.

KTM 200 Duke KTM RC 200

Granted of course, purchasing a motorcycle requires quite a bit of paperwork, KTM has stated that purchasing a motorcycle outright isn't quite possible online. Instead of the outright selling of bikes on Lazada, KTM is selling reservation vouchers and pre-order vouchers for highly anticipated models like the 390 Adventure, and the now locally manufactured 790 Duke and 790 Adventure.

This allows customers to view the full details and specifications of the bikes they're interested in through an easy, convenient, and familiar platform. It also saves them the hassle (and risk of exposure) of having to go to multiple dealerships just to learn more about the bikes they're interested in.

KTM is the first motorcycle manufacturer in the Philippines to make a move like this. Provided that this platform proves to be successful, it's just a matter of time until other motorcycle brands, and maybe even car manufacturers would follow suit.