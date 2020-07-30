Taking your bike to the dealer for its scheduled maintenance can sometimes be a bit of a hassle. Dealership hours don’t always coordinate well with customers’ work schedules, and leaving the bike behind often means owners have to figure out how to get back home or to the office.

Royal Enfield decided to deal with that reality in the most convenient way possible. Gone are the days when people had to make an appointment and bring their bike to their local dealer for maintenance. Royal Enfield now brings the mechanic directly to the customers. Enfield’s new “Service on Wheels” is available for booking across India through its dealership network.

The manufacturer launched its new Service on Wheels that allows owners to make an appointment to have a RE mechanic show up at their doorstep to take care of their motorcycle directly at home. To meet its customers’ needs, the company built a fleet of 800 specially-prepared bikes packed with all the tools, fluids, and parts the mobile mechanics need to provide the new service.

According to Enfield, the service can handle roughly 80 percent of the usual services and repairs required on its bikes—suggesting that the remaining 20 percent will have to be performed at the dealership. The maker also confirms that all the technicians providing the service will be trained and certified and that the parts and fluids used will come with a 12-month warranty.

Customers interested in using the service can contact their Royal Enfield dealer to book an appointment. At the moment, Service on Wheels is only available from Indian dealers, at least for now. We can only hope the service will be successful enough for the company to implement it elsewhere in the future, including in the U.S.