Attention owners of certain 2020 Indian Motorcycles, we have good news for you! Well, only if you’re also an iPhone user, that is. The Minnesota-based company just announced the integration of Apple CarPlay.

If you own a 2020 Indian Chieftain, Roadmaster, or Challenger equipped with the 7-inch Ride Command navigation system, that system can now support Apple CarPlay. The July, 2020, Ride Command software update, issued July 29, 2020, includes Apple CarPlay integration in addition to various bug and usability fixes to the existing software.

Plugging your CarPlay-equipped iPhone into the system via USB will now let you talk to Siri to send messages, as well as provide access to Apple Music and Maps via your paired Bluetooth headset. A headset, Indian is careful to note, that is not included and must be purchased separately. You can install this update yourself with a USB flash drive. The download itself is free, and both the file and installation instructions are available on Indian’s website.

As Indian Motorcycle is a brand with a global presence, it’s important to note that this compatibility appears to be available around the globe. As long as you have an iPhone and a qualifying 2020 Indian model, you should be able to install this update and activate Apple CarPlay no matter where you’re riding.

If you have trouble with the installation, or if you’d prefer to have someone else do it for you, simply contact your local Indian dealer for more information, and/or to set up an appointment. For anyone with an Indian Motorcycle who lives outside the U.S., you can find more information about Ride Command that is specific to your region here.

It’s unclear at this time when Indian might also include Android Auto integration, for all its riders who are also Android smartphone users. However, since both Honda and Harley-Davidson now currently support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on certain newer models, it stands to reason that it shouldn’t be too long before Indian offers that same functionality.

Source: Indian Motorcycle