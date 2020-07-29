Cardo Systems announced the addition of a sixth product to its lineup of communicators with a new member of the Packtalk family. After the Slim and the Bold, here is the special edition Packtalk Black. The new comms system is priced at $389.99, and is now available for preorders It starts shipping August 12, 2020.

What does the extra $50 and “special edition” tag get you? An extra year of warranty (three years instead of two), a bigger speaker (a 45mm unit versus the Packtalk Bold’s 40mm component), and, of course, a blacked-out look. The unit’s shape and dimensions are the same at the Packtalk Bold.

As for the other features it offers, the all-black communicator shares its list with the other Packtalk systems. It includes a JBL audio system, automatic volume adjustment, FM radio, connectivity with up to 14 other riders, audio sharing, voice commands, intercom functionality, and 13 hours of talk time. All three Packtalk comms are dust and waterproof and the Bold and Black models both offer a range of up to one mile.

The Cardo comm systems act both as an intercom between riders and as a Bluetooth earphone that allows users to manage phone calls and stream music from their phone. Using the Cardo Connect app makes it easy to access all the Packtalk’s functionalities (not while riding, however.)

The new Packtalk Black kit includes the communicator, of course, a pair of JBL speakers to install inside the helmet, both a corded and a hybrid microphone, Velcro pads and a glue plate for easy installation, and a USB cable for charging. The Black comm weighs 57 grams—same as the Bold model—which shouldn’t feel heavy on the helmet.

All Freecom and Packtalk communication systems are available for purchase online, on the Cardo System website.