In May, 2020, Honda announced that current-model Gold Wings were getting an update in July to make them Android Auto-compatible. As of July 24, 2020, Honda announced that customers with 2018 and newer Gold Wings, and who also have smartphones with Android 5.0 or later, can now install an update that includes Android Auto.

Gold Wings already have Apple Car Play capabilities for iPhone users, so this new update is great for riders in the Android ecosystem. Best of all, it’s free. Honda provided instructions so you can download and install it yourself as well, so you don’t even have to take time out of your busy schedule to go to your local dealership. However, if you need additional assistance with installation, your local Honda dealership will also be happy to help you.

This update includes:

Android Auto compatibility

Audio equalizer adjustments

New navi automatic volume adjustment

New four-color map selection

New ETA function

Speed limit signs will be shown on your route

Support for Chinese and Korean characters in your music titles and phone contacts

The Honda website has specific walk-through instructions for both PC and Mac users to download and install this update yourselves. No matter which OS you use, you’ll need a USB 2.0 or higher flash drive that has at least 16GB of space available.

The steps for formatting your flash drive and downloading the update are provided in writing, but the steps for installing the update on your ‘Wing also have accompanying screenshots that handily walk you through the screens you’ll see on your ‘Wing as you go through the process. Please note that installing this update will overwrite your Favorites and your History, and it will also reset your “beep” volume to the default value if you previously adjusted it. However, the update won’t affect any AM/FM presets you have programmed.

If you use a Bluetooth headset with your ‘Wing, you may want to check that device’s manual to see if there are any special instructions for use with Android Auto. Finally, if you have any questions or concerns regarding installation of this update, contact your local Honda dealer for assistance.

Source: Honda