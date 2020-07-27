The people behind Progressive International Motorcycle Shows, best-known as IMS, are taking their moto-message digital. After years of producing motorcycle shows across the U.S., IMS is now launching a new website with digital content aimed at consumers and industry insiders.

The new website is ContinueTheRide.com, and it’s intended to provide year-round entertainment, education, and inspiration for motorcyclists and powersports businesses. IMS will host a blog, two new video series, and two new podcast series at the new site, aimed at these specific audiences.

The new Centerstand podcast, hosted by longtime moto-insider Robert Pandya, will have a 10-episode season, with two updates a month. This is a business-to-business podcast, aimed at helping businesses sell to motorcyclists, along with long-term industry insight. The other new podcast is called The Reserve Tank; it’s aimed at everyday riders, and is hosted by content creator Sam Bendall, a familiar face around the IMS show circuit. The Reserve Tank also has a 10-episode season, with installments 25-30 minutes long.

Continue the Ride’s new IMS Rides video series is sort of a discover-your-roads presentation. It showcases the personalities of a diverse group of motorcyclists, “highlighting the roads and venues they stop along the way and speak to why their route is their favorite. Um, OK—sounds like it could be interesting, or at least a good way to learn about new riding areas. There’s also a DIY-focused series called Inside the Garage, with mechanics/builders/DIY gurus sharing information and advice, with live Q&A sessions so viewers can learn more after each episode.

The new IMS website will also have The Ride Blog, for riders to get “quick, bite-sized content about all-things motorcycling.”

Why this new project from IMS, and why now? Simple: Traditional motorcycle shows are seeing their business model change, just like traditional print motorcycle media did in the past 15 years. The difference is, COVID-19 is expediting change in the show industry, as restrictions on public gatherings are making it difficult to run moto-shows. Intermot and EICMA are already canceled for 2020, and the AIME show was moved from fall to winter. Whatever shows do run in 2020 will look a lot different than normal. With this new website, IMS gets ahead of the change.