A couple of years ago, the world was introduced to BMW's smallest, and most affordable series of motorcycles. Powered by a 310cc single cylinder developed in partnership with Indian motorcycle manufacturer, TVS, BMW launched the G 310 R and G 310 GS. What the world misses out on however, is this spritely little engine placed in a sharp and nimble sportbike chassis. Although rumors of a BMW sportbike featuring this engine have been going around, we have yet to see the actual bike from the German manufacturer.

Luckily for the folks over at India, they get just this, albeit sans the German name. The TVS Apache RR 310 has been around for quite some time now. Featuring the same 310cc single cylinder engine, it produces a lively 34 horsepower. Pitting itself against the KTM RC 390, the TVS Apache RR 310 lacked the performance and features of its Austrian rival. Until now.

TVS has recently launched the BS6 version of the Apache RR 310. This time round, the tables have turned and TVS undoubtedly one-upped KTM in terms of features. Yes, the KTM is still around 7 horsepower more powerful, but the TVS now comes with a full color TFT display that features a suite of race telemetry. What's more, is the fact that the new Apache RR 310 comes with four different ride modes: Urban, Sport, Rain, and Track. Features like this are something that have only recently trickled down to smaller bikes.

Indeed, with all the updates loaded into the updated TVS Apache RR 310, it would appear that it's just a matter of time until BMW takes this bike and rebrands it as a global model. It would definitely slot itself nicely in its lineup of competitors, namely the KTM RC 390, Yamaha YZF-R3, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and maybe even the Honda CBR500R (is the Suzuki GSX250R even still a player? Guess not).

Of course, all these updates, and not to mention becoming BS6-compliant, has translated to a significant price bump. The TVS Apache RR 310 is now Rs 17,000 more expensive, pegging it's official price at Rs 2,45,000, ex-showroom.