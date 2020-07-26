This 2007 Ducati Sport Classic Could Be Yours

Few motorcycles are as eye-catching as a red Ducati. But even fewer motorcycles are as eye-catching as a red Ducati Sport Classic. With its muscular fuel tank and, in this case, wide bikini fairing with a massive, round headlight sitting centre stage, the Sport Classic Biposto was undoubtedly a cafe racer out of the box. Featuring Ducati's 992 cc, L-twin, desmodromic engine, the Sport Classic's soundtrack was indeed one to behold. With several iterations of this bike, the Sport Classic has become a collector's favorite, especially those seeking to add something a little bit newer to their collection—something you can ride on a regular basis without having to worry too much about maintenance. Granted, Ducatis aren't exactly what one would consider maintenance-free bikes (if that even exists), but I'm pretty sure parts for a 2007 Ducati would be easier to come by than one from the 60s or 70s.

As such, the bike featured here today could make the perfect project bike, or addition to your collection. A 2007 model, the bike definitely shows signs of being kept in storage for quite some time. As evidenced by its faded crank cases which have developed quite a bit of oxidation (nothing some elbow grease can't fix), as well as what appears to be slight leaks here and there. Nonetheless, this Ducati Sport Classic listed at no reserve, with the current bid standing at $4,500 could be worth your attention. After all, it's decked out in tons of premium goodies and has complete service records and parts receipts.

Equipment includes an oil cooler, a wet clutch, standard Marzocchi forks mated to a pair of Sachs rear shocks. A removable passenger seat cowl is also included to give the bike that classic cafe racer aesthetic. A replacement aluminum timing belt cover has been fitted, and the fairing brackets and hoses have been repaired or replaced.

Finished in red with a white stripe down the middle, the bike is about as Ducati as you could possibly get, especially when it comes to Sport Classic models. A titanium exhaust system by NCR also comes with the sale. Although it isn't installed on the bike, it's sure to give that 992cc desmo an amazing singing voice, should the next owner opt to install it. The bike only shows less than 2,000 miles on the odometer, and comes with a clean New York title in the seller's name. As mentioned above, the current bid stands at $4,500, and bidding ends in 5 days. Believe me, if only I lived stateside, I'd jump on this deal ASAP. But alas, deals as sweet as this are next to impossible to come by where I'm from. So I leave it up to you, dear readers, to go after this diamond in the rough. For more information, and to place a bid on this bike, be sure to visit the original listing here.