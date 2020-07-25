At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking that you were looking at a pair of pristine Suzuki Hayabusas. Of course, with any super bike, you’d be excited to hear its iconic inline-four exhaust note, and witness its blistering performance. Imagine how underwhelmed you’d be when, instead of hearing that smooth purr, you hear the lawnmower-like sound of a 200cc single cylinder thumping away? Yes, these two bikes are in fact, not Suzuki Hayabusas, but a pair of Bajaj Pulsars. Each sporting the unmistakable looks of the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa.

When looking at custom bikes like these, I can’t help but ask myself why. Why go through all the effort of making a bike into something it isn’t—something it was never intended to be? It’s like those Mitsubishi Lancers with fake, fiberglass body kits, pretending to be Evos. Anyway, let’s just suspend our disbelief, and look at these two bikes as what they are: custom builds.

Right off the bat, the two bikes bear absolutely no resemblance to what they once were. The yellow ‘Busa’ started life as a Bajaj Pulsar RS200, a low displacement, lightweight sportbike. Whereas the black one was based off a Bajaj Pulsar NS200—the RS200’s naked sibling.

The bikes sport totally custom bodywork, as well as a bunch of parts that, for the most part, are all for show. For starters, to imitate the dual disc brake look of the Hayabusa, a fake rotor (without a caliper) was fitted on the other side of the front wheel. To top it all off, the bike has a dummy exhaust (yes, that means fake, too) on the left side, also to imitate the Busa's dual exhaust.

A closer look with a meticulous eye will also reveal quite a few other differences. For instance, the Pulsar’s standard telescopic forks were retained. And is it just me, or does the wheelbase look a tad short. Nonetheless, one can’t help but be rather impressed at the level of craftsmanship, and the attention to detail that has gone into this build.

Of course, no matter what you say or do, these Pulsars will never really be purebred Suzuki Hayabusas, and I don’t think that’s what they’re meant to be. Instead, these bikes are meant to be a testament to human creativity and craftsmanship. We all know there are tons of ways to customize a bike. This is definitely one way to build a bike more than worthy of a second glance.