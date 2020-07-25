Gone are the days of drab, boring, vanilla small bikes with hardly any character. Commuter motorcycles used to lack the character their big siblings possessed, and quite often were regarded as mere appliances, lacking any spirit whatsoever. Thankfully, with the resurgence of small bikes as capable machines, manufacturers started incorporating design and technology elements into their lower displacement machines.

Yamaha in particular has been killing it in the Asian market with their 155cc line of commuter motorcycles. Most recently, they kicked off their neo-retro style bike in the form of the XSR 155. I'm quite a fan of all the bikes in this segment, having ridden quite a few of them, the 155cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine is quite a ripper. Producing around 19 horsepower it definitely makes for a great time on tight twisty roads, especially on a chassis like the R15 sportbike, or more recently, its naked sibling, the MT-15. Not to mention, its featherweight characteristics make it effortless to traverse congested city streets.

In the recently and virtually held Bangkok International Motor Show, Yamaha unveiled a special edition MT-15. With already aggressive styling making it look like a baby MT-09, the special edition MT-15 features a unique color scheme. Finished in turquoise blue with black and yellow accents, the special edition MT-15 also features neon green wheels, which, when paired with the bike's gold inverted forks, make it look rather sporty. Granted, color schemes like this are quite polarizing, it fits rather well with the vibrant and colorful automotive scene famous in Thailand and other Asian countries.

Apart from the color scheme, the bike retains all the existing features of the standard MT-15. Indeed the small bike segment is growing in popularity, with more and more people seeing the sense in making the shift to two wheels. Not just in Asia and Europe, but in America as well, low displacement bikes like the Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke, and Kawasaki Ninja 400 are seeing massive success.