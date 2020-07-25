2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In The Philippines

The sport touring and adventure touring segments have seen a massive boost in the past decade, with manufacturers the world over churning out their own renditions of what they believe the perfect touring motorcycle ought to be. From entry level and extremely budget friendly tourers like the Royal Enfield Himalayan, to neck breaking powerhouses like the BMW R 1250 GS, the lines between an actual adventure bike made for both on and off road, and a touring motorcycle designed predominantly for on-road, long distance traveling, have blurred significantly. Perhaps this is attributed to the fact that these bikes have become so much more popular in recent years, that people more often than not underutilize these bikes' potential.

Nonetheless, it is pretty awesome to have a motorcycle that can do it all. Especially in a country like the Philippines, where a trip to the local coffee shop on a Sunday morning will greet you with flocks of adventure bikes either preparing for a long road trip out of town, or simply hanging out for a cup of coffee with friends—pandemic notwithstanding, that is. Triumph seeks to strengthen its presence in the Philippine market by launching the updated version of its already popular tourer, the Tiger 900. For the 2020 model year, the new Tiger comes in two flavours: GT Pro and Rally Pro. From the name itself, the GT Pro is a sport tourer designed to eat hundred-kilometer runs for breakfast, and do so with ease and comfort. The Rally Pro, on the other hand, is the off-roady, go anywhere variant.

These two bikes are powered by a 900cc inline-three engine which is Euro 5 compliant. Delivering a more-than-adequate 93 horsepower, this engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission equipped with a slipper assist clutch. A twin radiator setup keeps the engine temps at bay, as these screamers tend to run pretty hot.

The bikes are decked out in tons of premium bells and whistles starting with a set of Marzocchi forks for the GT Pro model, or Showa forks for the Rally Pro. The Brembo Stylema brakes found on other top-spec street and adventure bikes of this segment are also present on the two Tigers. Of course, as is the case with most top-shelf bikes these days, the two Tigers come standard with TFT instrument panels, fully customizable to the rider's preferences. The My Triumph connectivity system and mobile app serve as a welcome value add to techie riders who want to remain connected no matter where the adventure takes them.

The sophisticated instrument cluster and hand controls are what give the rider control over the bike's suite of electronic rider aids. For starters, both tigers come with 5 riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, and an open setting for rider-preferences. The Rally Pro model gets a sixth mode: Off-Road Pro. The two bikes are priced rather competitively in the local adventure and sport touring segment at PHP 1,140,000, or the equivalent of $22,800 USD for the GT Pro; while the Rally Pro will set you back PHP1,150,000, or the equivalent of $23,000 USD.

Indeed with the refresh of these two bikes, we can expect to see more Triumphs in the sea of BMW GS and Kawasaki Versys 650s in the local Sunday morning bike scene.