The ninth annual Wheels and Waves is coming, and it’s returning to its home in Biarritz, France! The event will be held at the Phare de Biarritz from September 3 through 6, 2020. To celebrate this homecoming, festival organizers reached out to UK-based boutique helmet maker Hedon to make a special commemorative helmet design just for the occasion.

You’re looking at the Hedon Wheels and Waves Helmet right now. Inspired by the early days of California motocross, a design utilizing those iconic Honda colors soon came together in beautiful red, white, and blue tri-color block. The event’s logo, featuring the number 20 and the name Wheels & Waves on the side, is carefully applied with hand-laid gold leaf.

There’s also a vented and removable MX peak available in red, white, or black included with the purchase of one of these special-edition lids. You can also choose a pack of all three if you like, but it will cost you an additional US $98 to do so, on top of the cost of the helmet itself.

Gallery: Hedon Wheels And Waves 2020 Helmet

5 Photos

The shell is made of a fiberglass and carbon fiber composite, and the finished helmet features a natural calf leather trim and lining. Hardware is brass anodized steel, as is the Hedon nameplate. ECE 22.05 and/or DOT-certified. It comes in sizes XS through XXL, and the cost is US $518 (which includes one MX peak of your choice).

Hedon is based in London, and will ship helmets all over the world. Shipping costs vary, as do currency conversion rates and customs fees in your country. The XS size is currently available for backorder, and Wheels and Waves advises that if you’re hoping to wear your swanky new 9th anniversary lid at the 9th anniversary of W&W, you should order by August 9, 2020 to make sure it gets to you in time.

Sources: Wheels and Waves, Hedon, Return of the Café Racers