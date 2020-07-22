If you love to travel by motorcycle but don’t quite know where to start with your adventure, then consider this: several manufacturers offer all-inclusive riding programs that give you a taste of what adventure riding is all about. Think of KTM and its Adventure Rally programs or Ducati’s Adventure Tours.

Honda also appears on that list if you’d rather get on an Africa Twin. Team Red announced the details of its third Adventure Roads event and this time, riders are heading to the Land of Fire and Ice.The last two events Honda hosted sent riders exploring Norway and South Africa, in 2017 and 2019 respectively. The next one on the calendar takes place in 2021 and this time, a group of adventurers will explore southern and central Iceland for 11 days.

The sights you will see!

The trip includes accommodations, meals, guides, fuel, maintenance, luggage transportation between each location, and of course, a fleet of shiny new CRF1100L. The only thing not included in the package is the trip to Iceland. In addition to the whole “travel around Iceland” bit, participants will also be offered off-road training with HRC’s factory riders to hone their skills and learn how to set up their bikes to fit their individual needs.

While other programs are beginners’ friendly, Honda’s is designed for riders with at least five years of riding experience and participants must be “capable riders”—Iceland’s wilderness is no joke.

While the motorcycles are provided, the trip is offered only to Africa Twin European owners—sad trombone—and the cost of the program is set at €5,000 (US$5,790) so it’s definitely not the most accessible of the manufacturer-organized events out there.

That being said, who wouldn’t want to explore Iceland on an Africa Twin for almost two weeks while perfecting your skills and learning from pro riders?