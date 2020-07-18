BMW S 1000 XR Officially Launched In India

A couple of weeks ago, we wrote an article about the new BMW S 1000 XR being launched in India. Well, the time has come, and BMW Motorrad has just launched the updated version of their popular performance sport tourer, the S 1000 XR, for the Indian market. BMW claims that the S 1000 XR occupies the middle ground—a happy medium between outright performance and go anywhere capability. On paper, the S 1000 XR embodies this ethos perfectly. With the riding ergonomics of a GS adventure bike, and heart of an S 1000 RR, the S 1000 XR is undoubtedly a bike that can sustain ungodly speeds for prolonged periods of time, whilst keeping the rider in utmost comfort.

The 160-plus horsepower sport tourer is priced at a hefty Rs. 20.9 lakh—quite a lot of money, considering the various options that occupy the sport touring space. The BMW S 1000 XR however, isn’t your run of the mill sport tourer. Right off the bat, hearing the motorcycle’s inline-four engine start up for the first time will definitely turn heads, and have onlookers expecting to see a superbike.

The S 1000 XR’s advanced suite of electronics also ensures that the bike never gets away from its rider—provided, of course, the rider behaves within the realm of reason. With four riding modes: rain, road, dynamic, and dynamic pro, the rider will be able to tweak the bike’s response and riding characteristic depending on the terrain, and of course, his or her preference. Among the systems governed by the four riding modes, throttle response, engine braking, ABS, traction control, and wheelie control come as standard.

When comparing the S 1000 XR’s price to that of other countries, it’s pretty obvious that India is paying some sort of a premium—nearly the equivalent of an additional $10,000 USD. Undoubtedly bikes like the S 1000 XR occupy such a niche in markets like India, that hefty taxes are added onto the price tag. Additionally, the S 1000 XR is a CBU unit, much like its premium brethren. This definitely does not help lower its cost. Regardless, it goes without saying that cost is no issue for would-be owners of this machine, since what it offers is virtually unparalleled in the Indian market.