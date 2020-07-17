It’s been more than four months since the last 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship race, but things are about to heat up once more. The Dutch International at Arnhem is running July 26, 2020. To celebrate, GasGas just launched its new MC 450F and MC 250F factory race bikes!

GasGas factory riders Glenn Coldenhoff, Ivo Monticelli, Jeremy Sydow, and Simon Längenfelder will all be putting the brand-new machines through their paces in both the MXGP and MX2 classes. Coldenhoff and Monticelli will be flogging the MC 450 F in MXGP, while Sydow and Längenfelder show everyone what the MC 250F can do in MX2.

Even though it’s been a long time since there was an official competition, that just means these racers are all the more eager to get back in the saddle and get dirty. One look at this video that Glenn Coldenhoff posted on his YouTube channel back at the beginning of May, 2020, expresses that feeling thoroughly. Currently, he’s aiming to finish the season in the top five. Can he do it? Only time will tell, of course.

Gallery: 2020 GasGas MX Factory Race Team And Bikes

12 Photos

For Monticelli, it’s a different matter. The beginning of the 2020 season didn’t go according to plan, with his best finish so far being 20th out of a field of 38 at the 2020 MXGP of the Netherlands on March 8. Hopefully, with a few months off to rest, recharge, and reset himself for the remainder of the year, he’ll be back in a good headspace to give it his best shot.

The MX2 racers will have their next competition in Latvia on August 15 and 16, 2020. It’s just under a month away, but since MX riding is practically perfect social distancing, getting some good practice in is likely even more second nature than usual for these guys.

“This is another milestone for GasGas Motorcycles. Knowing that Glenn, Ivo, Jeremy and Simon will be heading back into MXGP and MX2 competition on the new #gasgas MC 450F and MC 250F factory machines is a proud and important moment for all involved. Following GASGAS’ return to top-flight motocross earlier this year, introducing these new bikes was a key next step for us,” said GasGas VP of motorsports Robert Jonas.

“Knowing just how much both Standing Construct GasGas Factory #racing and DIGA Procross GasGas Factory Juniors are looking forward to getting back to racing, for them to be able to complete their final weeks of preparations and then head into what will be a busy few months of MXGP racing with their new GasGas Factory racing machines is really exciting. We’re really looking forward to seeing these new bikes out on track and to all of our riders continuing their 2020 MXGP and MX2 seasons.”

Source: GasGas