A rare 2000 Joey Dunlop replica Honda VTR1000 SP-1 (or RC51, if you like) will cross the auction block in a timed online auction in Northern Ireland. The bike is number 9 of only 26 bikes ever made, with only 3 miles on the clock. The auction runs for five days only, from July 27 through July 31, 2020.

It’s a prized part of the collection of lifelong motorcycle collector, road racer, and all-around rider’s rider, George Miller. The budding enthusiast discovered his passion for motorbikes while working his day job as a milkman for 25 years. Eventually, he went on to start his dream motorcycle business, at first operating from a shed. The business eventually became the George Miller Motorcycle Shop, in Ardstraw, Northern Ireland. Miller died peacefully in his sleep in 2019, and his family has since contracted with local auction house Mid-Ulster Auctions to send the man’s accumulated lifetime of motorcycle passion off to fellow enthusiasts.

This auction is the result. While the SP-1 is the clear headliner, it’s not the only bike. Other lots on offer include a Honda CB750 Four Super Sport, a 1981 Triumph Bonneville T140 Royal Limited Edition bike (issued to commemorate the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana), and a Hercules Wankel 2000. Bidding starts at £5,000 (or US $6,267) for the Joey Dunlop SP-1, and £1,000 (or $1,253) for all other bikes.

Gallery: George Miller Motorcycle Auction

The auction company is listing 300 lots in the auction, including additional bikes not listed here, as well as assorted parts, books, manuals, memorabilia, and motorcycle gear left over from Miller’s motorcycle shop. Bid amounts for several unused exhausts start at just £2 (which is US $2.51 at the time of writing), for example. Total contents of this auction aren’t all listed online yet, so if you’re interested, you’ll want to check back. Since the pandemic is still unfortunately a thing we’re all dealing with, this auction is online only. If you’re local, viewings of lots are available by appointment with the auction house. Bidding requires registration and a fully refundable deposit of £250 (or $313).

If you’re interested in registering to bid, or simply browsing the auction catalog, you can do so here.

