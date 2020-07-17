If you feel like you had a hard time keeping up with all the motorcycles news this past week, don't worry, we got you! This is RideApart Weekly (RAW), your motorcycle news roundup that gives you a glimpse of all the good (and bad) stuff that happened in the industry over the past seven days.

This week, you'll notice that Royal Enfield made the headlines several times and that small bikes like the Honda Grom, the Honda Monkey, and the new Yamaha XSR 155 have stolen the spotlight!

Much Awaited Yamaha XSR 155 Launched In The Philippines

The Yamaha XSR700 and 900 now have a little brother! On July 10, 2020, the Japanese manufacturer introduced the all-new the XSR 155. After over a year of teasing and speculation, Yamaha's baby retro was formally presented as the new entry-level model in Team Blue's vintage-inspiration lineup—at least in the Philippines.

The new 155 is equipped with a 155cc fuel-injected single that produces 19 horsepower and 11 lb-ft of torque. There is no say where the model will be available or even if it will bee exported outside of Asia. For now, all we know is that we want one.

The Kawasaki ZX-25R Is Finally Here And The Specs Are Scrumptious

It took half a year but it's finally here—for real, this time. Since its introduction at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, rumors about the new Kawasaki ZX-25R's specs abounded. Team Green took its sweet time but on July 10, 2020, it finally announced the full list of specs.

We now know that the 25R's inline-four produces 50 horsepower and 22 lb-ft of torque, that it weighs 401 pounds, and that pricing is set at US$6,650 in Indonesia. Will we see it in the States? We highly doubt it but one can only hope.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is U.K.'s Top-Selling Bike In June

The Royal Enfield Interceptor (INT) 650 somehow managed to oust the BMW R 1250 GS from the top of U.K. motorcycle sales in June 2020. According to the Motorcycle Industry Association (MIA), 196 Interceptors sold during that month. While the Enfield is listed as the best-selling motorcycle, the title for best-selling two-wheelers actually goes to the Honda PCX125 scooter with 445 units moved.

This could be a temporary trend as BMW registered its best month of June on the sales front in 2020 and this Bavarian freight train isn't about to be stopped.

Madman Sticks Ducati 1199 Panigale R Engine Inside Honda Grom

This Honda Grom is not like the others. There's apparently a whole culture of small bikes modifications in Asia and this is one of the most extreme transformations. In this case, engineer Mario Kleff managed to cram the engine of a Ducati Panigale 1199 inside the Grom's minuscule frame.

The result is this low-key bonkers mini-bike. Sadly, the fun was short-lived as the bike went up in flames during its testing phase. The price of mad ingenuity.

Dude Will Travel 37,000 Miles Around The World On A Honda Monkey

Another day, another minibike story. On July 12, 2020, rider and small bike record holder André Sousa hit the road on his fully-loaded Honda Monkey. His goal: ride around the world to earn the coveted record of the first world tour on a small bike.

His adventure will take him on a 37,000-mile trip across 50 countries and is expected to take two years to complete.

Ask RideApart: Do Motorcycles Still Have Traffic Light Problems?

This week, weekend guy Justin dove into the world of sensor-activated traffic lights and whether in 2020, they remain an issue. The simple answer is: yes they are and we have yet to find a durable solution to solve it.

Some clever readers shared their workaround, including the use of magnets. Check out what your fellow riders have to say about them!

This KTM RC 250 Has Been Transformed Into A Sharp Cafe Racer

A KTM RC turned into a café racer: what's not to like about this? The work is that of Indonesian custom shop Minority Custom Motorcycles that took the sporty little RC 250 and turned it into a striking, neo-retro café racer.

The result is delightful!

Royal Enfield To Make Official AFT Debut With New FT Racer

After months of will it, won't it, Royal Enfield confirmed that it will enter the American Flat Track competition in the Production Twins category in August 2020. Flat track racer and Slide School instructor Johnny Lewis was chosen to race the specially-prepared Interceptor (INT) 650 on August 28 and 29.

Royal Enfield is set to unveil its FT 650 track bike on July 17 at Volusia Half-Mile before officially hitting the dirt oval during the TBA, Northeast U.S. event.

Shark Introduces Breezy New Citycruiser Jet Helmet

There's a new 3/4 helmet kid in town—the Shark Citycruiser. The new motorcycle helmet model features a injected thermoplastic resin shell (available in two sizes). Two air vents located on each side of the shield and an air extractor at the back of the head ensure optimal air circulation. The lid is also equipped with a drop-down sun visor and a Microtech lining made of recycled materials.

The model received it's ECE 22.05 certification but not its DOT which means it's not for sale in the U.S. yet. Pricing is set at €189.99, or about US $214.

Custom 1959 Royal Enfield Bullet Is A Diesel-Powered Peacock

This gorgeous 1959 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 custom hides a little secret: it runs on diesel. It aptly named Navilu concept (which translates to "peacock" in English) is a striking vision in blue. Its Greaves-Lombardini diesel engine might have reduced its output, but it allows the bike to achieve a staggering 180 mpg fuel economy. Oh, the perks of diesel!

Read the full story here.