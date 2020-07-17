This year marks BMW’s famous GS lineup’s 40th anniversary. The legacy started in 1980 with the introduction of the BMW R80GS and has since evolved into a multi-vehicle family that consistently remains at the top of the brand’s sales.

An anniversary wouldn’t be complete without a little celebration. Instead of throwing a big birthday pow wow, however, BMW is treating its fans to a trio of special edition bikes. Introducing the BMW F750GS, F850GS, and F850GS Adventure 40 Years GS Edition.

As it's often the case with any celebratory edition, the most “special” feature of BMW’s 40 Years GS Edition trio is the paint job. All three mid-range GSs are clad in their own version of the yellow, black, and silver livery—a color scheme inspired by the late 80s R100GS’s bumblebee colorway—paired with matching anniversary badging, painted forks, and black (F750GS) or gold wheels (F850GS and GS Adventure).

In addition to the special edition livery, BMW announced the addition of a few features to the list of standard equipment and a new selection of colorways for each model. Both the 750 and 850 will now come with standard LED turn signals, USB port on the dashboard, ABS Pro, and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC). The two 850s also receive a now-standard TFT display with Convenient connectivity.

Gallery: 2021 BMW F750GS and F850GS

10 Photos

To top it all, BMW upgraded its list of optional factory accessories and components as well, including enhanced optional riding modes, GPS holder, and the addition of a low seat and suspension setup.

As for the 853cc parallel-twin shared by all three models, it carries over untouched. The mill continues to churn out a healthy 77 horsepower and 61 lb-ft of torque in the 750, and 95 horsepower and 68 lb-ft of torque in the 850s.

BMW Motorrad has yet to announce the 2021 F750GS, F850GS, and F850GS Adventure’s pricing and availability.