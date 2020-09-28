If you’ve ever wondered how to ride a motorcycle and what to wear while so doing, this helpful educational video from the guys at 44 Teeth is here to help you out. It’s a most excellent parody of ridiculously cheesy vintage educational films you may have seen, but that doesn’t mean that it has zero useful information to impart. Besides, if you find it entertaining, it’s more likely to stick in your mind later, right?

For those unfamiliar, 44 Teeth is a YouTube channel and burgeoning UK moto media empire built on the friendship and moto love of UK motovlogger Baron von Grumble (aka Chris Eades) and moto journo Alastair Fagan. Their channel does multiple types of moto-related content, from reviews to general silliness like their ongoing Budget Bike Battle series. It’s generally well shot, well edited, and often completely hilarious.

In this video, you’ll learn what type of attire is best suited to riding your bike and making yourself visible. You’ll also learn about wheelies, stoppies, burnouts, dragging your knee around corners, and also a little bit about where to position your body on your bike as you go through turns. This is by no means an in-depth lesson about any of the topics covered, but what do you want from a video that’s just over five minutes long?

There are, of course, plenty more things you’ll want to know if you’ve never ridden a bike before. One of the best ways to do that is to ride with a more experienced and patient buddy, who’s the kind of person you can ask questions and get reasonably well-informed answers from. For more experienced riders, you’ll want to watch this video too, because it’s a hilarious exercise in understated and pitch-perfect parody that you’ll likely appreciate the more time you’ve spent on your bike.

Source: YouTube