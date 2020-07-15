Thanks to Jawa’s diligent social media team, it looks like we now have a release date for the long-awaited Perak! The resurrected marque has been taking preorders for this hotly anticipated bike since January, 2020. Now, seven months into the year, it appears that the Perak will be available on July 20, 2020. Original release was planned for April, but the ongoing pandemic pushed plans back a bit.

In a coordinated effort, Jawa blanketed its Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook with the same three images. Two featured the classic Perak, from which the updated 2020 version draws its inspiration. The third, naturally, featured the all-new 2020 Jawa Perak. Each image featured one-third of a date in numeral form, meant as a playful puzzle that didn’t require any great amount of effort to assemble. I mean, who doesn’t want to look at pictures of bikes? No one who’d be looking at Jawa’s social media pages in the first place, that’s for sure.

The new Jawa Perak starts at Rs. 194,500 lakh, or roughly US $2,590. According to its marketing materials, it “comes in black, black, and black.” It’s powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine making a claimed 30bhp and 31Nm (or 22.86 lb-ft.) of torque, and mated to a six-speed constant mesh gearbox. Front suspension is a telescopic hydraulic fork, while the rear gets a 7-step adjustable monoshock. Floating caliper disc brakes stop you all around, and all Peraks come with ABS as standard. Front wheel is an 18-inch unit, while the rear gets a 17-inch rim instead. Curb weight is 179 kilograms, or just under 395 pounds. It is, of course, BS6-compliant.

It’s July 15, 2020, as I write this, and as of right now you can still reserve yourself a Perak in India prior to its official release. Online bookings cost a refundable Rs. 10,000, or US $133.15. Jawa fans commenting on these posts seem relieved that the wait is over. Now that it’s nearly here, are you excited for the new Perak?

