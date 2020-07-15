While some states are taking steps towards making motorcycle helmets mandatory, others, on the contrary, are taking a step back and relaxing their laws for the sake of “freedom”. Despite the overwhelming evidence that helmets can make a difference between life and death in crashes, some riders prefer feeling the wind (and the dust, and the bugs, and the gravel) on their face above all.

On July 14, 2020, Missouri became the latest U.S. state to repeal its helmet law and modify the regulations. At the end of the summer, Missourians will be allowed to jump in the saddle of their bikes without a helmet—provided they meet a list of criteria.

After months of debate over just how much freedom people should be allowed, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 1963 that, among other things, now allows motorcycle riders to hit the road without a lid. Before rushing out to take advantage of this newly-legalized freedom, don’t get too excited—you have to meet certain requirements to be allowed to ride with your head al fresco.

According to the new law, only riders aged 26 and older with a full riding license and proof of health insurance are permitted to leave their helmets at home. Riders with a learner’s license must still wear their lids.

This sounds like a semi-reasonable way to go about repealing a 52-year-old motorcycle helmet law, right? Except for the fact that the bill also states that law enforcement isn’t allowed to pull riders over only to check whether they meet the legal requirements. Guess there will be an increase in speed traps after the law takes effect.

If you check all the boxes, starting August 28, 2020, you will now get to experience what all the “hype” is about. We don’t encourage it but mommy says you can, so it’s all up to you.