Improve your bike's comfort and handling.

Yamaha’s MT-07, FZ-07, and XSR700 are all good bikes—but a suspension upgrade would make them even better. Progressive Suspension saw an opportunity there, and just announced new fork internals and a new rear monoshock for Yamaha’s sensibly-priced, middleweight line.

Yamaha’s 700 series is powered by a 689cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve mill with a fancy crossplane crankshaft. It puts out a reliable 74-ish horsepower, more than enough for any real-world situation. With dual discs and ABS-equipped four-piston calipers up front the 700s also have excellent braking (single disc in rear, with much less exciting single-piston caliper). They’re also pretty light (surprisingly so for Yamaheavy). The MT-07 has a curb weight just under 400 pounds, and the XSR700 weighs just over 400 pounds. That’s an excellent power-to-weight ratio, unthinkable in the econobike category a few years ago.

The Aftermarket Answer:

wp suspension ktm duke 890 1290 WP Releases Premium Suspension For KTM 890 Duke And 1290 Super Duke
airtender suspension honda africa twin 1100 New AirTender Suspension Available For Honda Africa Twin 1100

Yamaha usually has excellent pricing on these machines, no matter the market, and they’re popular with both beginning and experienced riders. Unfortunately, there’s always a compromise if you want to have a low MSRP. Ever since the MT-07 debuted (under the FZ-07 name in North America), many reviewers have panned the suspension. Same for the second-gen MT-07 and the XSR700.

Progressive’s solution is a drop-in fork cartridge replacement kit and an all-new rear shock. According to Progressive, the motorcycle is more comfortable with the new parts, and handles better.

The suspension system is designed to improve the quality of the XSR/MT/FZ ride, as well as offering greater front-end stability, improved cornering, front brake dive and bottoming control," says the press release. “The setup eliminates bottoming and shaking in sweeping corners, giving the rider a smoother, more nimble riding experience.” Sean Delshadi, brand manager for Progressive, says “We think our system unlocks the real performance potential of the bike, making it a whole new animal for the rider to enjoy.”

Progressive’s front suspension upgrade kit converts the stock dual damper rod setup to high-performance, gas-charged, monotube dampers with custom-tuned fork springs. It fits all the MT-07, FZ-07, and XSR700 models from 2015 through 2020. MSRP is $339.95

For the bike’s back end, Progressive offers a swap-in 465 Series shock with gas monotube design. The new shock has a five-position rebound adjuster, and is specifically tuned for the 2015-2020 MY 700-series machines. The MSRP for the rear shock is $649.95. For more details, visit ProgressiveSuspension.com.

Source: Progressive Suspension