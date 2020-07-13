Motorcycle manufacturers traditionally unveil next year’s off-road models in the summer. With the Pro Motocross season in full swing and families taking to the trails, it’s a perfect time to drum up interest in off-road riding. While the COVID-19 crisis seriously altered the motocross schedule this year, social distancing ordinances make trail riding even more appealing.

Yamaha is seizing the moment by announcing its 2021 trail bikes. Featuring the TT-R50E, TT-R110E, TT-R125LE, TT-R230E, and PW50, the bLU cRU offers accessible off-road motorcycles for the whole family. The trail bike range is suitable for various skill levels, whether you’re an experienced rider or it's your first time swinging a leg over a bike.

“Yamaha’s trail-focused motorcycle lineup is perfect for those discovering the fun and freedom of the outdoors, trail riding, and enjoying time with friends and family,” said Yamaha Motorsports’ Product Line Manager Derek Brooks. “With the 40th anniversary of the PW50, Yamaha is celebrating four decades of sharing our passion and introducing generations of kids to the world of off-road riding.”

As a stalwart for the past four decades, the PW50 has proven its mettle with 380,000 units sold in over 150 countries. The toy-like design, 18.7-inch seat height, and automatic transmission make the diminutive dirt bike very approachable for younger riders. Parents can also be reassured by the adjustable throttle stop screw that tames the 49cc, two-stroke single.

Gallery: 2021 Yamaha Trail Bikes

6 Photos

Yamaha’s Autolube oil injection technology on the PW50 also eliminates the need to premixing oil and fuel while the shaft drive reduces the overall maintenance required. While the go-to child’s bike stays virtually unchanged for 2021, the model now comes in the next-generation Team Yamaha Blue color option. At $1,649, the PW50 is an affordable and beginner-friendly way to get your tyke on two wheels.

Filling out Yamaha’s trail bike lineup, the TT-R50E, TT-R110E, TT-R125LE, and TT-R230E are fit for a much wider range of riders. Each bike features an electric start, four-stroke engine that optimizes durability, dependability, and a broad powerband. The lower seat heights also prioritize rider comfort and confidence.

Available at Yamaha dealers in July and August, the 2021 TT-R50E ($1,699 USD), TT-R110E ($2,299 USD), TT-R125LE ($3,349 USD), and TT-R230E ($4,449 USD) are the easy way to get the whole gang out on the trails this summer. Just like the PW50, all models are unchanged from 2020, but they each come in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue plastics. Yes, this summer is unique, but you and the whole family can still have fun on a tried and true trail bike.