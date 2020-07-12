Place A Bid On This Restored 1968 Triumph Bonneville T120R Today

The bike featured here today needs no introduction. Classic Triumphs have long had a home in the hearts of classic bike collectors, and as more and more prestige examples continue to surface, prices for bikes like these in relatively good condition continue to drop. Granted, of course, these bikes may not be in tip top, all original condition. But still, there’s no denying the history bikes like these carry with them.

Such is the case with this 1968 Triumph Bonneville T120R that has been listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer. Acquired in Oregon 19 years ago by the current owner, it started as a non-running project and underwent meticulous refurbishment.

Powered by a 649cc OHV twin, the bike puts the power to the ground by way of a rudimentary four-speed manual transmission. Featuring a Boyer electronic ignition system, the bike’s carbs, valves, and battery were all cleaned, tuned, and replaced after being taken out of storage for nine years. The Triumph’s 649cc OHV twin comes with dual Amal carburetors and produces a factory claimed 49 horsepower.

The bike is finished in metallic silver with complimenting black accents. A teardrop fuel tank, chrome mufflers, and black leather-upholstered seat finish the bike off tastefully. The bike comes with complete service records and a clean California title.

This 1968 Triumph Bonneville T120R is listed on auction on Bring a Trailer at no reserve. At present, the highest bid stands at $3,250, with five days left to bid. Surely this bike will make a decent project bike for its next owner, and quite possibly capable of being driven on a daily basis. For more information and to place a bid on this classic Triumph, visit the original listing here.