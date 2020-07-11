Honda Launches Online Booking Platform For Indian Market

The global pandemic has caused unimaginable delays across all industries. Although the motorcycle industry has fared better than many other industries, it isn’t without its setbacks as dealerships and factories were forced closed for nearly two months. Today, with the world slowly getting back on its feet, the industry is finding itself in a situation where it is forced to adapt to the so-called ‘new normal,’ and employ stringent measures to ensure the safety of both its clients and employees.

In India, the most popular motorcycle manufacturer has adopted a business model more commonly found in start-up motorcycle brands: online booking. Honda has launched an online booking website for the Indian market in order to provide an easier and more seamless experience for its customers. To add to this, the online booking platform allows customers to view and reserve motorcycles from the comfort of their own homes, thus reducing the number of people physically present in their dealerships. That is, provided of course, you have done your research about the specific model you want to buy. Complete payment of the motorcycle must be done in the showroom, however. But hey, at least one step in the buying process has been transformed into virtual.

Some of the models Honda is offering through the online booking platform include the Shine, SP 125, CD 110 Dream, Livo, Unicorn, and X-Blade. These are among Honda’s most popular commuter two-wheelers in the Indian market. As you may have noticed, there aren’t any performance models on the list. However, that doesn’t mean Honda won’t open up this platform for their bigger bikes down the road, should this system prove to be successful.

With practically the whole world already adept with technology, there’s no reason for other manufacturers, and even other industries in many other countries to adopt this kind of business model. In more developed countries, customers can buy motorcycles directly online and have them delivered straight to their doorstep, and still enjoy the benefits of extended warranties and extensive dealer support. It’s just a matter of time before such convenient systems will be in place across the globe.