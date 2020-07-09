French helmet maker Shark just introduced its Citycruiser jet helmet, meant to provide protection, ventilation, and style in one simple package. Its minimalist design comes in four separate solid and four separate dual-tone colorways, and we have to say, the dual-tone ones are quite striking. Let’s dive in.

The Citycruiser features a shell with injected thermoplastic resin construction, and two shell sizes available to cover sizes ranging from XS to XL. Ventilation on either side of the base of the visor, as well as a rear extractor to help you keep a cool head. The external quick-release visor features an anti-scratch coating, and the drop-down sun visor features UV380 sun protection and is also treated with an anti-scratch coating.

Inside, the Microtech helmet liner is made from recycled fibers, and offers Aegis antibacterial properties. It’s completely removable and machine washable to keep everything nice and tidy. It also features Shark’s Easy-Fit system to accommodate those of us who wear eyeglasses while riding. Shark says it uses multi-density EPS foam to guard against impacts, but gives no further specifications about its construction. This lid meets ECE R22-05 standards. It is not currently available in the U.S., but can be found through European dealers for around €189.99, or about US $214.

Gallery: Shark Citycruiser Helmet

4 Photos

It’s a sleek, simple design, and ventilation looks like it would be quite nice. Since we should all be wearing earplugs in our helmets anyway, noise shouldn’t be a particular issue. Helmets without chin bars are generally less safe, but if this kind of lid is what you’re looking for, it’s definitely nice to look at. As always, it’s helpful to try on helmets to determine what best fits your head. That’s not an easy task right now due to various factors. Hopefully, when reviews start to roll out for this lid, we’ll all have a better idea of how this fits actual riders, as well as compliments and concerns they’re experiencing while wearing it.

Sources: YouTube, Shark