Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India just launched the newly BS6-compliant X-Blade across the subcontinent. It’s powered by a 162.71cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that has eight sensors onboard to adjust the fuel/air mixture as efficiently as possible. It also comes with ABS, and is available in your choice of single or dual-disc brake setups.

The previous, non-BS6-compliant X-Blade was a popular model, and there’s no reason to expect that this one will fare poorly, either. Pricing starts at Rs. 1.05 lakh, or US $1,402 for the single-disc variant. It is, if you’ll forgive my saying so, a sharp design, with nice, bright LED head and taillights to keep everything illuminated wherever and whenever you’re riding. Available colors are Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, or Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

The X-Blade has a kick starter, ground clearance is 160 millimeters (or nearly 6.3 inches), and curb weight is either 143 or 144 kilograms, depending on your choice of single or dual disc brakes. That’s 315 or 317 pounds. Seat height is 795 mm, or 31.3 inches. It also gets an engine kill switch, which the BS4 version didn’t have. As can be expected of a BS6-compliant version of an existing model, the price has increased somewhat. A 2019 X-Blade with ABS costs about Rs. 87,776, or US $1,172.

Honda describes its headlight design for the X-Blade BS6 as a “robo-face LED headlamp,” which is a fair description. There’s more than a slight touch of Iron Man’s mask to the shape, although it’s more a visible influence than an outright copy. Overall, this commuter bike looks like it’s ready to slice and dice its way through traffic, which is exactly what you want in a solid commuter bike option. With its long seat, it’s also ready for you to take a passenger onboard, which may be exactly what you want for added practicality. In addition to the standard three-year warranty, a six-year warranty is also available.

