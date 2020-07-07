A few weeks after announcing its first batch of 2021 model year off-roaders, Kawasaki just followed up with a second wave of dirt bikes and motocrossers.

Team Green not only completed its KLX lineup with the addition of the 2021 KLX110R, KLX230, and KLX300R, it also unveiled the updated KX250 and KX450 as well as a pair of all-new XC variants.

Just like the rest of the KLX lineup unveiled in June, 2020, the 2021 110 and 300 models remain unchanged for this season. The entry-level KLX110R and KLX110R L continue to run on the little 112cc four-stroke single, mounted to a high-tensile steel frame and supported by a 30mm front fork and single rear shock. The KLX300R flagship continues to rely on its sturdy 292cc single paired with a six-speed transmission. Following in the footsteps of its trail-only twin, the road-legal Kawasaki KLX230 introduced in 2020 also makes comeback in 2021 in the dual-sport segment.

Gallery: 2021 Kawasaki KLX110, 230, and 300

3 Photos

Pricing for the full 2021 Kawasaki KLX lineup goes as follows:

2021 Kawasaki KLX110R: $2,349

2021 Kawasaki KLX110R L: $2,549

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R: $3,149

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R L: $3,449

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R: $4,399

2021 Kawasaki KLX230: $4,599 (non-ABS), $4,899 (ABS)

2021 Kawasaki KLX300R: $5,499

The real stars of the 2021 lineup announcement, however, are the updated new 2021 KX250 and KX450 and their all-new XC counterparts.

The 2021 KX250 receives an upgraded 249cc thumper designed to produce more peak power, a lightweight aluminum frame topped with a slimmer bodywork, an electric starter, a new coned disk-spring hydraulic clutch, and performance-oriented suspension and brakes hardware.

The 2021 KX450 also gets its share of upgrades including the same coned disk-spring hydraulic clutch as the 250, as well as a dry film lubricant coating on the piston skirt and larger-diameter clutch plates. The 449cc single is untouched for this year.

Gallery: 2021 Kawasaki KX250/450 and KX250XC/450XC

28 Photos

The 2021 KX250XC and KX450XC dial things up as Team Green’s new, competition-ready wild children. Both XC motocross models receive trim-specific features including optimized engine and suspension settings, 21- and 18-inch wheels front and back wrapped in Dunlop GEOMAX AT81 tires, Braking and Nissin brake components, as well as a new skid plate and kickstand. The 250XC gets a set of Kayaba suspension while the 450XC is upgraded to a kit of Showa.

Pricing for the new 2021 Kawasaki KX and KX XC models goes as follows:

2021 Kawasaki KX250: $8,299

2021 Kawasaki KX250XC: $8,399

2021 Kawasaki KX450: $9,399

2021 Kawasaki KX450XC: $9,599

The 2021 KLX lineup and KX250/450 are available at dealers starting now while the KX250XC and 450XC are expected later this summer.