This first half of this year has been pretty eventful for Comoto Holdings. The parent company of RevZilla and Cycle Gear acquired J&P Cycles in February and had a legal run-in with CARB in June. That same month, the Comoto family of brands held a month-long fundraiser with the REVER ride-tracking app to help support the Motorcycle Safety Fund, the Kurt Caselli Foundation, and the Motorcycle Relief Project. Luckily, the motorcycling community answered the call and the initiative raised over $100,000 for the three non-profit organizations.

While the fundraising event spanned the month of June, the charity ride cornerstone held over the weekend of June 19-21 was the cornerstone of the Ride Is Calling. In that three-day span, 3,030 motorcyclists logged a total of 233,607 miles. With Comoto donating $1 for every 10 miles ridden, the charity ride accounted for $23,360 of the $100,500 overall donation.

"We are really pleased that the motorcycling community came together to ride what equates to 10 times around the world in a single weekend,” said REVER Co-founder Justin Bradshaw. “To have REVERs technology lend a hand in making these generous donations possible is extremely rewarding for us."

While the ride event stole most of the headlines, individual donations also helped drive the fundraiser. Over 32,000 users landed on the three different event pages in June and social media helped spread the word throughout the month. Additionally, on June 20, 5% of all in-store purchases at one of Cycle Gear’s 148 locations, RevZilla, and J&P Cycles was donated to the fund.

With donations going to the Motorcycle Safety Fund, The Kurt Caselli Foundation, and the Motorcycle Relief Fund, the Ride Is Calling supported the motorcycling community in a diverse manner. From new riders to established riders to those struggling with PTSD, the fundraiser helped organizations in need.

“The funding from the Call to Ride event comes at a really important time for us, as our donations have definitely slowed down due to the COVID situation,” noted the president and founder of Motorcycle Relief Project Tom Larson. “A huge thank you to Comoto and all the riders who participated in the event and helped raise money. We couldn’t be more grateful for the support!"

The Ride Is Calling event wrapped up Comoto’s first half of 2020 with a bang. We’re hoping that the company can rally just as much support for the motorcycling community in the latter half of the year.