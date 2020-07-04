The 41st Bangkok International Motor Show Is Pushing Through

The Bangkok International Motor Show is one of the most popular automotive events in Asia. A pivotal event for the motorcycle industry, the motor show has been used by nearly all motorcycle manufacturers as a launchpad for unveiling their newest offerings to the market. From exciting, high performance sportbikes, to daily commuters and scooters, it can be argued that the very fabric of the Asian motorcycle industry is woven during this event.

However, the global situation takes no hostages. All events big and small had been thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic, everything from major motorcycle to motorsports events were postponed, or cancelled outright. As it would appear, the global condition is slowly improving, with the world slowly getting back on its feet. That being said, Grand Prix International Public Company Limited (GPI), the organizers of The 41st Bangkok International International Motor Show, were pleased to confirm that the event would push through.

To be held from July 15 to 26, 2020, the motor show will be occupying the Challenger Halls of Impact Muang Thong with a massive 170,000 square meters of space. Don’t worry, for those who choose to play it extra safe, the organizers have taken it upon themselves to feature a special virtual motor show, showcasing some of the events most anticipated highlights.

Attendees of The 41st Bangkok International Motor Show will be delighted at the suite of motorcycle manufacturers who have cnfrmed their attendance for the annual event. Aprilia, Bajaj, BMW, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Moto Guzzi, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, Vespa, and Yamaha are among those who have confirmed their attendance. If you’ve been in-the-know lately, you’re definitely aware of some of the new spicy offerings coming from quite a few of these marques.

Of course, it goes without saying that stringent safety protocols will be set in place for the event. The organizers have assured that the venue will be well equipped and sanitized in order to maximize the safety of all its participants and exhibitors. As has been done in previous years, VIP and press preview days will be held on July 13 to 14; prior to the public exhibition days. Open from 12:00 to 22:00 on weekdays, and 11:00 to 22:00 on weekends, tickets for The 41st Bangkok International Motor Show are priced at THB 100, or the equivalent of $3.20 USD.