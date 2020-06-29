Following the June 2020 launch of Husqvarna’s 2021 enduro range, the company is doubling down on getting you outside to go play with its full 2021 motocross range. There are some nice tweaks to the line for 2021 that you’re going to want to know about, so let’s get started.

The four-stroke TC models all get a brand-new mid-valve damping system in the WP XACT forks with AER technology. Husky says this should improve rider comfort on landings, and also offer more consistent damping throughout your ride. Husky also installed fork cartridges and outer tubes that are 10mm shorter than on the outgoing models. In the rear, the WP XACT shock now features low-friction linkage seals to give you a more refined suspension response.

You also get a Magura hydraulic clutch system, Brembo brake calipers and discs, traction and launch control, electric start, lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery, ProTaper handlebar, progressive throttle mechanism, ODI grips, laser-engraved D.I.D. wheels, and Pankl Racing Systems gearboxes on each and every FC 450 Rockstar Edition, FC 250, FC 350, and FC 450.

Meanwhile, the two-stroke minicycles all work to get young riders comfortable and happy with ripping it up outside on two wheels. For 2021, the TC 85, TC 65, TC 50, and EE 5 all features WP XACT forks with AER technology, a broad, flat seat to help instill rider confidence, and a new, grippier seat cover texture to keep your butt planted where you want while you’re riding. After all, you want to slip and slide when it’s time, never before.

Gallery: Husqvarna 2021 Motocross Range

18 Photos

The 2021 TC 85 also gets a roller-actuated throttle assembly for improved smoothness and durability, as well as Formula brake calipers, clutch, and brake assemblies. The TC 65 and TC 50 get new Neken tapered diameter aluminum handlebars for improved ergonomics. Both the TC and FC bikes for Husky’s 2021 line get new graphics done in blue, yellow and white, as per Husky (and Swedish) custom.

Finally, Husky is also proud to introduce its Husqvarna Motorcycles App, which allows all FC model owners to adjust engine mappings and also gives recommendations for the best suspension settings for your particular needs. The App must be used with a special Connectivity Unit that you need to mount on your FC to get the two items to talk to one another, and both will be available from July 25, 2020 in the Technical Accessories category.

Meanwhile, all 2021 FC and TC models are on sale at Husqvarna dealers worldwide as of June 2020, so talk to your local dealer if you’re interested.

Source: Husqvarna