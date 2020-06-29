If you’re remotely involved on the motorcycle scene, chances are you’ve heard of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. The yearly event that revolves around old bikes, dapper outfits, group rides, and men’s mental health awareness. Unless you live under a rock, chances are you’ve also heard of Movember. Not limited to the motorcycling community, the initiative started out as a small-scale, month-long event that challenged men to grow a beard—or a moustache—in exchange for donations to raise testicular cancer awareness. It eventually evolved into a global-scale event that now promotes men’s health in all its aspects.

Now, what do you get when the two organizations join forces? You get a sort of Super Saiyan of men’s health promotion and a shiny new event dubbed The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Social Connections Challenge. Here’s what it’s all about.

The challenge will pretty much encourage riders from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the U.K., and the U.S. to develop initiatives “that can improve the social connectedness, life satisfaction, and mental wellbeing of motorcycle riders.” In order to make this happen, the two organizations will leverage funds gathered by The Gentleman’s Ride community to create a funding pool totaling close to $790k.

The money will be used to award $5,100 development grants to 25 selected applicants destined to support the development of their initiative through phase 1. Then, for phase 2, the 10 most promising initiatives will receive up to $50,000 in additional funding to turn their project into a pilot.

"We are proud to announce The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Social Connections Challenge to fund new programs that will give back to our riders using funds they have raised to make a difference to them," commented The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Founder, Mark Hawwa. "Funds raised from The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride have enabled this opportunity and it’s great to be able to give back to make what we hope is a lasting impact on motorcycling communities."

Applicants are welcome to pitch their idea and have until July 6, 2020, at 5pm Eastern Time (EDT) to do so online on The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride website.

As for this year's The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, riders are invited to a "solo collective"ride on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Due to the sanitary recommendations in place, not formal gatherings will be organized, however, individual riders all over the world are invited to participate in the "social distancing" version of the event.