Summer is one of the best seasons to ride your motorcycle. However, sunny forecasts don't always mean the ride is going to be a breeze. Sometimes, it’s the exact opposite. If you’re partial to full gear and hopped-up v-twins, dry conditions can become unbearable once the mercury rises above 80 (°F). For that reason, Ducati offers a new range of ventilated jackets to help keep you cool when the weather heats up.

From technical riding jackets to a casual hoodie, the house of Borgo Panigale collaborated with some of the industry’s top gear manufacturers for its summer lineup. Pairing lightweight materials, breathable construction, and CE-certified armor, the collection emphasizes comfort in warmer weather without compromising protection.

Starting with the most technical piece, the Italian company teamed up with Dainese to produce the Ducati Corse Tex Summer C2 jacket. As the only jacket to bear the Ducati Corse racing team branding, the Tex Summer C2 emphasizes protection with Dainese’s proprietary aluminum shoulder inserts and composite elbow pads. The mesh fabric allows optimal airflow and the weatherproof inner-liner can be removed for even more ventilation. The Ducati Corse Tex Summer C2 retails for €299 ($336 USD) and an inner back pocket accepts both Dainese Wave and Manis G2 back armor for even more protection.

Designed by Drudi Performance, the Flow 3 jacket is a mesh jacket with a 3-layer system consisting of breathable, waterproof, and windbreaking membranes. The detachable lining can be removed for sweltering conditions and the jacket connects to trousers with a standard hook. Warrior lite armor at the elbow and shoulders line the interior along with a pocket to accommodate back protectors. The Flow 3 comes with a price tag of €279 ($313 USD) and is the most subtly designed jackets in the series.

Gallery: Ducati Ventilated Jackets

6 Photos

In partnership with Alpinestars and Aldo Drudi, the Speed 3 jacket accepts both Nucleon back and chest protectors. Mesh and fabric panels ensure sufficient airflow without compromising the jacket’s structure in the event of a crash. At €179 ($201 USD) the Speed 3 has CE-certified armor at the elbows and shoulders along with two trouser loops at the bottom of the jacket.

Also accepting Alpinestars’ proprietary Nucleon back protector, the Downtown C1 is a technical sweatshirt and the most casual garment in the collection. Despite being categorized as a lifestyle piece, the Downtown C1 comes equipped with Aramid anti-abrasion fabric and protection at the shoulder and elbows. For those really hot days, users can also remove the sweatshirt’s hood. With an MSRP of €179 ($201 USD), the Downtown C1 is a versatile sweatshirt you can wear on and off the bike.

Ducati’s ventilated jackets can be found at the company webstore or at a local dealer. With July and August on the horizon, it might be a good time to pay them a visit before the temperatures really start to climb.