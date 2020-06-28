This 2009 Triumph Thruxton In Excellent Condition Can Be Yours

Decades before the dawn of the cafe racer and scrambler craze that hipsters all around the world love, Triumph has always been producing bikes that carried over classic style from the early days of motorcycling. Never detracting too much from their classic style, Triumph’s bikes have become a hallmark of motorcycling and are the inspiration for many custom and factory builds, with the Kawasaki W800, for instance, seeking to emulate, and doing a good job at that, classic motorcycle styling.

One of the most striking bikes from Triumph, in my opinion, would have to be the Thruxton R. With a beefy fuel tank and an aggressive, forward canted stance, the Thruxton R’s design hearkens back to the early days of motorcycle racing in the 60s and 70s. Current generation models can run up to $13,000, making it out of reach for many motorcyclists. Luckily, what we have here today is something pretty close. No, it’s not a Thruxton R, but it is a Thruxton 900 from 2009, finished in the raciest red you could ask for.

This particular bike is in excellent condition with just 12,752 miles on the odometer. Granted, it isn’t a garage queen, but bikes of this age aren’t always best when not used. Its mileage is decently low, and the bike is clearly in excellent condition. Advertised as all-original, the bike sports an 865cc parallel twin with a 270-degree crank, giving it a lopey idle similar to that of a V-twin. A tail tidy has been fitted as well, to clean up the rear and give it a sportier aesthetic.

The bike is regularly registered and will come with a fresh MOT upon sale. Yes, this bike is located in England, however I’ve seen quite a few people import bikes and cars from the UK with no problem. Priced at the equivalent of $5,860, it comes at less than half the cost of a newer model. For more information, see the original listing here.