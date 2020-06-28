Aprilia introduced the Misano limited edition version of the RSV4 and Tuono models in November 2019 at the Long Beach, California, International Motorcycle Show. Today (June 28, 2020) Aprilia is holding a special online presentation focusing on these bikes on Facebook Live, streaming from Buttonwillow Raceway.

These bikes are mechanically identical to their standard versions, aside from their lighter carbon fiber fenders and lithium batteries. The paint job is where it's at for these bikes, a throwback to 1987 when Loris Reggiani rode an Aprilia to a 250GP class victory at the San Marino Grand Prix. This race took place at the Circuito Internazionale Santa Monica, which is now known as the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. This is where the model's name comes from. Only 100 examples of each model will be made.

If you can find them, you can buy your own RSV4 Misano for $17,999, just a $500 premium over the standard model. The Tuono version will run you $15,999, again just $500 more than the regular one. The cool paint job alone is more than worth it, and while I wish it was available for more than just 200 bikes total, it's a small price to pay for an extremely exclusive motorcycle.

The online event will take place on Facebook Live starting at 5:30 pm Pacific time. Tune in for an up-close look at the Misano models, details about the bikes and their availability in dealers, and a look at the racing history that inspired the creation of these models. The following day Aprilia will hold its first Racers Days track experience program at Buttonwillow, their original schedule having been thrown off by the coronavirus and related shutdowns.