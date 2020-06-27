Yamaha Has Updated The Force 155 For The Asian Market

Yamaha has seen great success in its 155cc mill found in a variety of its small displacement motorcycles. Found in the Yamaha R15 V3 sportbike, the WR 155R enduro, and quite a number of scooters, the 155cc VVA engine is also found in one of Yamaha’s updated scooters—the Force 155.

Although, coming equipped with this reliable mill since the previous generation, the Force 155 gets a few notable updates for the 2020 model year in select Asian markets. Also known as the Yamaha Majesty in other countries, the Force 155 features unmistakable maxi-scooter qualities from the chunky bodywork to the ample storage space. Priced at the equivalent of around $4,400 USD, the Force 155 is undoubtedly slightly more expensive than its scooter rivals, but boasts quite a few notable features making it worth the premium.

For starters, it delivers performance on the top of its range. With 15 horsepower and 14 Nm of torque, it packs a punch definitely more than adequate for a 155cc scooter. With a fuel range of around 35.8 kilometers per liter, it undoubtedly provides efficiency alongside its performance. As far as tech is concerned, the updated scooter comes equipped with a full-LCD instrument cluster. It sports 13 inch wheels with 267mm and 245mm disc brakes at the front and rear respectively. Customers will be delighted to know that the Force also comes with a more premium looking black dual-tone color option. Other options include gloss black, matte black, and white.

The Yamaha Force 155 however, isn’t expected to be sold in India anytime soon. This is because Yamaha has a different maxi-scooter for India, the NMax 155. Featuring the well loved 155cc engine, the NMax differs mainly in style with more rounded bodywork giving it a more streamlined aesthetic. The updated NMax was launched in the Indonesian market last year, featuring sophisticated electronics like traction control and Yamaha’s Y Connect system, which would allow users to connect their smartphone to the bike’s instrument panel.