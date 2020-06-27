The 4th Annual Devilstone Run Is A Go

The Devilstone Run, now in its fourth year, is scheduled on September 4 to 6. The three day run across Wyoming is pushing through despite the global situation, and in the hopes that the COVID-19 situation would have significantly subsided by then. Besides, a three day run for miles on end sounds like a good recipe for proper social distancing. And undoubtedly, motorcycle helmets, jackets, and gloves make for outstanding PPE, right?

Participants will convene on September 4 at Devil’s Tower National Monument. The ride will take them through several amusements and landmarks such as Yellowstone Park, until culminating in Jackson Hole two days later. A nice bonus to all the sightseeing and awesome riding is the fact that all the proceeds of the run will be going to businesses along the route whose operations have been hampered by the global pandemic.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect, should you be interested in participating in the Devilstone Run.

Day 1

The first day of the ride will have riders meeting and greeting each other at Devils Tower Trading post beginning 9 AM. The ride is scheduled to start by 11 AM, with lunch sponsored by Deluxe Harley-Davidson at their shop in Gillette. Winding the day down would be at Trails End Motel in Sheridan, where outdoorsy riders can camp for free, while those looking for a proper bed and accommodation can book a room at a discounted rate of $49. Each rider would then be treated to a complimentary beer and live music at Black Tooth Brewery.

Day 2

The second day of the ride sees participants enjoying a complimentary breakfast buffet at the Trails End Motel, followed by a riders meeting where riders can fuel their steeds up for a long day of riding. Expected to take off by 11 AM, the second day’s route will pass through the Big Horn Mountains. Stops for fuel and food have been arranged en route to Cody. Free camping spots will be made available at Ponderosa Campground, while the after hours event will be held at the Silver Dollar Bar.

Day 3

The last day of the ride starts with breakfast at Cody with kickstands up at 11 AM. Riders are advised to bring some food along as the next stop would be at Yellowstone National Park where riders will need to purchase a National Park pass. The ride officially ends here, at Old Faithful. However, interested riders are free to join the farewell merrymaking at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson, Wyoming.