Do you have a shiny new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP that you can’t wait to thrash around the track? If so, you might also want to get yourself a few mostly track-oriented tidbits that both protect your bike and make working on it back in the paddock a little easier. British accessories maker Evotech Performance just introduced a line of accessories made especially for the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to make your track experience a little smoother.

From bar-end weights up front to a tail tidy for the rear, EP has your new Fireblade covered from stem to stern. Take the radiator and oil cooler guard set, for example. It attaches to your existing mounting points, so you don’t even have to do anything other than install it. No drilling necessary to get this CNC-machined, black powder-coated aluminum guard installed on your bike. It also comes with all necessary fittings, as do EP’s other accessories for this bike.

Full pictorial instructions to help you install each item on your bike are available on EP’s website, and you can of course contact them with any questions or concerns that may arise. The full line for the 2020 Fireblade includes:

Radiator guard and oil cooler guard set

Exhaust hanger and blanking plate kit

Footrest blanking plate kit

Exhaust hanger

Brake lever protector kit

Bar end weights

GP-style paddock stand plates

Paddock stand bobbins

Crash protection (frame sliders)

Tail tidy

Front and rear spindle bobbins, each sold separately and not currently available in a kit together

Gallery: Evotech Performance Accessories For 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

13 Photos

Everything is black, powder-coated aluminum where appropriate, both for looks and longevity. For the tail tidy, EP includes an LED number plate light and retains your standard indicators. It’s also plug-and-play, with no wiring modifications needed for installation. Prices range from £25.99 for the paddock stand bobbins up to £139.99, or about US $32 to $173. All prices listed on EP’s website include VAT, which means final amounts may be different depending on where you live.

Source: Evotech Performance