It’s taken a few years to develop, but at long last, Brooklyn-based electric motorcycle maker Tarform is ready to roll with production in 2020, currently scheduled for release in 2021. Even better, this striking creation is finally introducing itself to the world by its name: Luna.

Back in 2018, we knew only the barest of details about the prototype. Today, in 2020, we know enough about the production bike to be intrigued, but still not quite as much as we’d like. Here’s what we know so far.

It’s powered by a 41kW air-cooled PMAC (permanent magnet) electric motor that uses a 10kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It’s equipped with a 3.3kW onboard charger, that Tarform says can go from 0 to 80 percent of full charge in 50 minutes. Level 2 charging is also available. Claimed horsepower equivalent is 55; claimed top speed is 95mph; and claimed range is 120 miles in a city setting.

Stock suspension is an inverted fork up front with a single coilover shock in the rear, and an unspecified Öhlins upgrade is available for both. (You automatically get the upgraded suspension if you purchase the Founder Edition, which we'd kind of hope would be the case, for the extra money it costs.) Front and rear brakes feature six-piston ISR single floating discs. 18-inch wheels are standard, but you get a choice of either cast aluminum or spoked when you order. Tarform also claims the completed unit weighs 440 pounds.

Gallery: 2021 Tarform Luna

15 Photos

Besides the design, here’s what sets the Tarform Luna apart from other small-scale electric bike makers: the company’s commitment to the idea that “machines should be built to last and designed for upgradability.” The company also used as many sustainable materials as possible when building this bike, furthering the idea that rider freedom shouldn’t come at the cost of our collective environment.

Both the battery pack and the bodywork can be swapped out at a later date, instead of having to buy a brand-new bike because battery technology has advanced, or your battery no longer functions properly. Recycled aluminum, biodegradable leather, biodegradable cornstarch plastic, and innovative use of a flax-fiber material for some of the bodywork are just a few of the building blocks of this bike.

There’s a 3.4-inch round HD display with Bluetooth connectivity, blindspot detection with haptic feedback, and a 180-degree rearview camera. It also comes with keyless ignition, three riding modes, regenerative braking, and something it’s calling “sonic aura acoustic sound.” About this last bit, the website proclaims that it is “a unique acoustic aura gives the Tarform motorcycle an unmistakable presence. a pure acoustic experience made possible by the flow of electrons.” If you have any idea what that means, please feel free to share your thoughts with the rest of the class?

Tarform is now taking reservations for the Luna, with a US $500 fully refundable deposit required when you sign up. The base Luna starts at $24,000. Meanwhile, the Founder Edition, which is limited to just 54 units, will cost $42,000. Customization is available, as these are handmade bikes, but it will naturally incur an additional charge.

