Never one to rest on its considerable laurels, KTM just introduced its 2021 SX range and there are some updates to discuss that should make fans happy. From its sportminicycle (say that five times fast) roster up to its flagship 450 SX-F, the Austrians made plenty of improvements to bring the best experience possible to a wide range of riders.

The mini range—which includes the 85 SX, 65 SX, 50 SX and 50 SX Mini—all feature a new throttle assembly for 2021 that smooths out previous roughness. Additionally, the 85 SX gets bigger brake rotors as well as brand-new brakes all around made by Formula. The entire mini SX range gets tapered handlebars for 2021, so you can install ODI lock-on grips if you like.

Up in full-sized SX territory, the entire range gets redesigned WP XACT front and rear shocks that feature new components and a firmer initial setup from the factory. Additionally, the non-junior-SXs come shod in Dunlop Geomax MX-33 tires for 2021.

For 2021, the 125 and 150 SX (both two-strokes) get ‘fresh piston and clutch internals,’ per KTM. No details are given on what said freshness entails, but it probably isn’t a good going-over with some minty toothpaste.

Meanwhile, in four-stroke-land, the 2021 KTM 250, 350, and 450 SX-F bikes can all use the myKTM app for connectivity. This lets riders adjust their riding preferences according to track conditions and at whim, all without the need for any additional technical assistance. Formerly a premium feature, it’s now available to all buyers of 2021 four-stroke SX-F models.

Finally, the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F features modified piston, crankshaft, engine casing, rocker arms, and shift locker to ring in the new model year. According to KTM, these key changes reduce weight while enhancing reliability and ease of maintenance. New graphics are, of course, a given, as it’s a brand new year.

No matter what flavor of KTM SX you prefer, the full range of 2021 KTM SX bikes should be available through authorized KTM dealers worldwide as of June 2020.

