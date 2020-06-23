The new Scrambler Ducati Club Italia is a gorgeous re-packaging of the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro—and you can’t have one. At least, you won’t be able to buy one anytime soon. For now, this dolled-up machine is only for members of Scuderia Club Italia.

Unless you live in Italy, you probably aren’t familiar with Scuderia Club Italia. It’s an exclusive sports-cultural organization, with very limited membership—think of a gearhead version of Freemasonry. The club was founded in 1989 by drivers, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts who were into vintage and racing cars. These days, the club promotes Italian cars through sporting events or motor shows, and it also develops and designs its own versions of cars and motorcycles. Now, the club is collaborating with the Ducati Design Centre on a customized Scrambler 1100.

Primarily a paint-and-tape-stripe special, the Scrambler Ducati Club Italia has a red leather seat (embroidered with the Club Italia logo) and metallic blue gas tank with a customized Ducati logo. The fancy finish work continues all over the bike, with metallic blue frame paint and a polished aluminum subframe. The front and rear fenders are aluminum as well, with tricolor paint, and there’s a set of blacked-out spoked wheels.

As far as engine and drivetrain, the bike is unchanged. However, Ducati’s bolted on a set of Termignoni titanium mufflers, which will probably change the sound, but shouldn’t affect horsepower. There are many other billet aluminum bits: tank cap, brake and clutch levers, LED indicator bodies, brake and clutch fluid reservoirs, frame plugs, and foot pegs. On a more practical note, there’s also a mesh headlight guard, and Ducati included heated grips. Each bike also comes with a customized matching Bell helmet.

How much does all this luxury cost? Ducati isn’t saying, and honestly, it doesn’t really matter. These machines are only available to the ranks of Scuderia Club Italia, an organization with a cap of 80 members. If you want one, you’ll have to wait for one of those members to get tired of their bike and sell it. That might take a while, but if you want one, there’s no other way to get your hands on one. Decades ago, Ducati and the club worked on a similarly-customized Monster 900, producing a series of 36 bikes. Those machines are hot tickets for collectors now, and no doubt these new Scrambler 1100s will be the same.