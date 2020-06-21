Would You Ride The World’s Fastest Monocycle?

We’ve seen practically anything and everything custom when it comes to motorcycles. From superhero-themed builds, to extremely niche and high performance customs, there’s no limit to our creativity when it comes to creating custom machines. A team of engineers at Duke University have pushed the envelope even further with their ongoing attempt at a Guinness World Record. What sets their custom creation apart from literally all other customs out there is the fact that their ‘bike’ only has one wheel.

Known as the EV360, the team of engineers who created the monocycle is aiming to set a Guinness World Record as the fastest monowheel ever built. The monocycle is essentially one giant hubless wheel with the driver seated inside the wheel, operating the controls.

The EV360 is powered by an electric motor generating 14.75 horsepower continuous with a peak of 31 horsepower. This means that the one-wheeler can go as fast as 70 miles per hour. Focused on speed, the team opted for a small lightweight battery that only gives the EV360 a range of just 9 miles when driven at low speeds of around 20 miles per hour.

The team consists of a bunch of genius engineers, some of which, former Tesla engineers and current SpaceX engineers. They were hoping to set a record this spring, however the global coronavirus pandemic all but thwarted their efforts. In the interim, they’re waiting for the situation to subside before once again attempting to set the record.

The EV360 undoubtedly looks like something from science fiction, which leaves a lot of questions about whether or not a setup like this can actually be adopted for day-to-day use. I would imagine the controls of a monocycle like the EV360 would greatly differ from standard motorcycles.