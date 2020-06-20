Hide press release Show press release

CARDO SYSTEMS LTD. – Now available in Canada through Parts Canada Published on 14th June 2020

Parts Canada continues to build its list of top brands to their catalogues, and is proud to announce Canadian distribution of Cardo Systems Ltd., a leading communications system bringing the ultimate communication experience to any ride.

In 2003 Cardo was delivering state-of-the-art technology to the cellular industry with Bluetooth headpieces when the “eureka” moment struck, and they applied the technology to motorcycle riding. It was then that the adaptation to motorcycle helmets offered motorcyclists connection to their phones, music, and most of all, to other riders. It was considered a “marvel of innovation” and was known as the Scala Rider. Since then, Cardo has been committed to making the lives of fellow riders better and have been building “firsts” all along the way, including the first Bluetooth headset, the first built in FM radio, first rider-to-rider ability, long-range connection, music sharing ability, mesh communication and language control. And in 2019 introduced the ultimate sound experience for motorcycle riders was upgraded with crystal-clear sound quality via a partnership with JBL.

As the global leader in wireless communication systems for motorcyclists, Cardo Systems offer a full line of communications devices, including its popular FREECOM and PACKTALK lineups. Cardo’s premier line of PACKTALK products are highlighted by the company’s industry-leading Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) technology, which solves all Bluetooth pain points and allows riders to seamlessly pair with fellow riders. Unlike Bluetooth pairing, which requires manual pairing before each ride, DMC allows riders to pair once and forget about it. Each Cardo System model has been designed, developed and tested for a variety of use cases. Its durable and waterproof construction allows riders to take it through any condition, including rain, shine, mud, dust or snow.

James Danyluk, president of Parts Canada is looking forward to offering the Cardo brand to our dealers, and in turn to Canadian motorcyclists and motorcycle racers, as the PACKTALK system has found its way to tracks and racing series across the country. Mr. Danyluk explains “Cardo is innovative in their technology and their practices within the motorcycle community, and we’re very happy to represent the Cardo brand in Canada.” Jamie Cheek, Cardo’s VP of Sales adds, “we are excited to work with Parts Canada and their team in helping to expand the opportunity for customers to join the Cardo family.”

As always, Parts Canada is committed to bringing Canadian motorcyclists the best brands the industry has to offer. You can trust your experience with Cardo Systems, distributed through Parts Canada, will be an excellent one.

About Cardo

Cardo Systems specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art communication and entertainment systems for motorcycle helmets. Since inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems. The company’s products, now available in over 85 countries, are the world’s leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry.