Following the June, 2020, news that a new MotoGP calendar is confirmed, there’s even more good news for racing fans. WSBK just announced its revised 2020 season calendar as well, and like MotoGP, it’s all starting at the Circuito de Jerez in July!

Any motorcycle racing fans who live near to Jerez are going to have three weekends of world-class racing action to witness in a row for 2020. MotoGP is holding it down at that circuit for the weekends of July 19 and 26, 2020. After those teams exit the paddock, the World Superbike teams will swoop in for the weekend of July 31 for the very first race of the restarted 2020 season. If you’ll recall, the first race of 2020 happened way back on the weekend of February 28 at Phillip Island in Australia. I know, it seems like it was a lot longer, doesn’t it?

So far, six rounds for the 2020 WSBK revised season have been confirmed, with the possibility of two race weekends to be confirmed, and three additional race weekends still to be determined.

Thus, the 2020 WSBK season that’s definitely happening is as follows:

July 31 through August 2, 2020: Jerez, Spain

August 7 through 9, 2020: Portimão, Portugal

August 28 through 30, 2020: Aragon, Spain

September 4 through 6, 2020: Aragon, Spain

September 18 through 20, 2020: Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

October 2 through 4, 2020: Magny-Cours, France

The two additional rounds yet to be confirmed are:

October 9 through 11, 2020: San Juan, Argentina

November 6 through 8, 2020: Misano, Italy

Rounds at Donington Park in the UK, Assen in the Netherlands, and Losail International Circuit in Qatar are all still listed as ‘to be determined.’

"The new 2020 WorldSBK calendar is extremely positive news. We have a calendar; we have a Championship and we are going to have great racing return, and I can't thank all parties enough for the cooperation and coordination they've displayed,” said Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director for sporting and organization departments.

“To restart the season back in Spain is fitting, given the struggles that the country has faced during the pandemic. With Portimao following Jerez and then MotorLand Aragon closing the month, this can be a great return to normal for everyone.”

Source: WSBK