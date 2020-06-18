2 / 7

At $78,000, the HP4 Race is the “most exclusive BMW motorcycle of all time,” according to the Bavarian manufacturer. The same engineers that developed Beemer’s World Superbike motorcycles crafted the HP4’s 999cc inline-four. The water/oil-cooled engine pumps out 215 horsepower and 89 lb-ft of torque. The WSBK-exclusive Akrapovic exhaust also comes standard with the race bike and the motor only runs on 98 octane or higher.

Achieving a top speed of 205 mph, the HP4 Race matches its straight-line power with cornering precision. The Titanium Ohlins and Brembo calipers are WSBK and GP-spec, while carbon monocoque makes up the superlight frame. Getting your hands on an HP4 wouldn’t be easy, but if you can, BMW has worked hard to make it worth your money.