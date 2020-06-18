All I have to do is dream, dream dream.
We’ve all played the “if you could buy any motorcycle” game at some point. Whether you’re asking a friend or searching your soul for the answer, the final decision is usually detached from individual earning capacity. Some long for a dream bike of yesteryear while others want the newest track weapon on the market.
For those that prefer the bleeding edge, manufacturers are integrating more and more technology and lightweight construction into production bikes. With race team innovations trickling down to consumers over time, potential buyers can access more advanced models if they pay to play. If you’re answering this age-old question, odds are that one of these five most expensive motorcycles is somewhere on your list.