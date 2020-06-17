The annual Concorso d’Eleganza Ville d'Este is the epitome of classic cars and motorcycles gathering. The event not only showcases some of the most beautiful classics out there, but it also serves as a platform for manufacturers to show off their latest designs. In recent years, models such as the BMW R18 and the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 made their debut on the Italian scene.

Earlier in 2020, with announcements of cancellations abounding in the media, the Concorso’s organizers attempted to soften the blow by rescheduling the event rather than canceling it. From late May, the car and bike beauty pageant was set to happen in October, 2020. After reconsidering, however, the organizers agreed to yet another date and this time, the Villa d’Este event will skip 2020 altogether.

The statement reported by Motociclismo said “Due to the pressure caused by the current events and to the forecasted reopening of Italy, we made the difficult decision, for organizational reasons, to reschedule this year’s Concorso di Motociclette (motorcycle contest); see you in 2021.”

Already in March, 2020, when they announced the event would tentatively take place in October, they announced the new date with reservation, saying they would monitor the situation and make a final decision in June. They kept their word and have finally agreed that it will be best to cancel the 2020 event and secure new 2021 dates. Next year’s event will take place from May 28 to 31. The 2021 edition will incidentally celebrate the event’ 10th Anniversary.

According to Motociclismo, the list of all the events scheduled, classes confirmed, and motorcycles entered in the event's 2020 edition carry over to 2021 unchanged. The 2021 Concorsco d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will pretty much be a cut-and-paste of what this year’s event should have been. As they say in Italian, “all’anno prossimo!”