7 Delightfully Modern Retro Helmets To Quench Your Nostalgia  

Sizes: XS-2XL

Certification: DOT

Price: $84.99

Available on revzilla.com

Street & Steel is a company that specializes in urban motorcycle apparel. The collection features the kind of gear that looks like everyday plaid shirts and hoodies and jeans but with the extra padding and stitching to provide riders the protection they need.

The company now added a new full-face to its selection, dubbed the Raider. The design is inspired by retro enduro helmets with the thick chin piece that covers the mouth and nose, the gill openings to let air in, a visor-less, open cockpit that can receive a pair of goggles, as well as the snaps on the forehead to attach a peak.

The new model also features a polycarbonate shell, hand-sewn leather lining, as well as a retractable sun visor. For people out there looking for a stylish starter helmet, it’s hard to go wrong.